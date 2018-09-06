Try 1 month for 99¢

Funerals

Today

Garry John "Pooh" Kistenmacher, 10:30 a.m., Sycamore Baptist Church, Muscatine.

Tomorrow

Gary Lee Simester, 11 a.m., Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton.

Gary C. Todd, 10:30 a.m., Memory Gardens Cemetery, Iowa City.

