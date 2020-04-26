Myrna L. Hayman

September, 11, 1937- April 5, 2020
OCALA, Fla. -- It is with great sadness that the family of Myrna Hayman announces that Myrna passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5th, at the Legacy House Hospice facility in Ocala, Fla., after an extended illness.
Myrna was born in Pekin, Ill., in 1937 to Charles and Adaline Adams. She married Bud Fleming in 1954 and had 6 boys – Stan, Brian, Steven, Jerry, Randy & Tim.
Myrna remarried in 1981 to John Hayman, the “Love of her Life”. They traveled all over the USA together. They built their mountain top home in Colorado, where she became a Dispatcher for the Teller County Sheriff's Department. After their fill of snow and cold weather, they moved to Florida where they enjoyed life to the fullest. As a senior tennis player, Myrna and her female partner became unbeatable in the Senior Tennis Circuit, and eventually were ranked the 2nd best senior team in the state of Florida.
Myrna was loved by her kids and step-kids, as well as all her friends and neighbors that did so much for her at the end. Her family would like to thank those friends for all their love and attention given to both John and Myrna.
Preceding Myrna in death was her husband John, sons Steve and Jerry, step-son Mike and a step grandson Kristopher. She is survived by her loving dog Tinker, a sister Reita Spradlin of West Des Moines, Iowa, sons Stan Fleming and Tim (Debra) Fleming of Little Rock, Ark., Brian (Mandy) Fleming of Davenport, Iowa, and Randy (Shelly) Fleming of Punta Gorda, Fla. She is also survived by her step-children: Colleen (Mike) Adrian, Debbie Hayman, Mark (Kathy) Hayman, Greg (Liz) Hayman and Angela (Mike) Smith. Grandchildren include Chris (Brittany) Fleming, Mike (Amanda) Fleming, RT (Molly) Fleming and April (Donnie) Ramsey, Joey (Jennifer) Fleming. Step grandchildren Jake Adrian, Matt (Sarah) Hayman, Elizabeth (Joe) Greenawalt, Kim Coker, Alexis Hayman, Trevin (Jenni) Hayman, Austin Smith, and Ryan Smith. Great Grandkids would include Benjamin, Nolan, Olliver, Emerson, Ian and Avaleigh Fleming, Anna and Conner Johnson. Step Grandkids Lauren, Clayton, Parker, Macy, Allison, Leah, Lucas, Tyler and Sawyer.
Burial Service will be at a later date at the Rock Island Arsenal Cemetery as John and Myrna will be entombed together forever, as was their wish.
Gods speed Mom. We love you and will miss you.
