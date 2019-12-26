WAPELLO -- Nancy Carol (Stromer) Quigley, 75 of Wapello, passed away after battling cancer on December 18, 2019.

Nancy was married to Max Quigley and together they had 4 children: Brad (Jane) Quigley, Laurie Quigley (Dave Smith), Jeff (Julie) Quigley, Melinda (Jeff) Beeding. They have 12 grandchildren: Joshua Fletcher, Savannah Aiman, Justin (Miranda) Fletcher, Brandon Quigley, Zachariah (Jordan) Beeding, Ryne (Clarissa) Beeding, Jordon Quigley, Jacob Quigley, Colton Beeding, Alex (Genevieve) Quigley, Austin Quigley. They also had 6 great- grandchildren: Tessa Bradley, Owen Aiman, Addalyn Beeding, Miles Beeding, Finigan Fletcher.