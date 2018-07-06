July 15, 1942-June 21, 2018
BLUE GRASS — Nancy E. Doolittle, 75, of Blue Grass, passed away Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport .
Nancy was born in St. Louis on July 15, 1942, to Harold and Elizabeth (Tunica) Meek.
Nancy graduated from Roosevelt High School in St. Louis in 1960. Nancy married James F. Doolittle on February 14, 1964, in St. Louis. She worked seasonally at Pioneer in Durant for many years.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Sunday, July 15, 2018, 1-4 p.m. at the Blue Grass American Legion.
Nancy is survived by her husband Jim; daughters, Elizabeth (Edward) Siarot and Karen Doolittle both of Davenport, and Colleen (Neal) Krebs of Durant; brothers, Baz (Sandy) Meek and Harold (Bonnie) Meek Jr., both of St. Louis; grandchildren, Tony Krebs and Angelina Siarot.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Quad-City Animal Welfare in her memory.
