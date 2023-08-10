Nancy E. Smith

February 24, 1933 - August 8, 2023

Nancy E. Smith, 90, passed away on August 8, 2023.

Per Nancy's request, there will be no service.

Nancy was born February 24, 1933, in Dubuque, Iowa. After high school she moved to Davenport. She worked in the John Deere corporate offices her entire career. After retiring, she and her sister Bette traveled the country. They did not like interstates "because you don't see anything." In her younger years, she was a good golfer and she made a family award winning chocolate pie. In 2008, she moved to Blair House in Cedar Rapids. The last few years were spent at Meth-Wick.

Her siblings were William Smith of Peoria, Bette Friend of Davenport, Catherine Rohde (C.P.) of Cedar Rapids, and David Smith of San Diego, are all deceased.

She leaves behind sister-in-law, Joyce Smith of Peoria; as well as 11 nieces and nephews and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

The family thanks the staff and residents at Meth-Wick for their kindness.

Memorial donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the Indian Creek Nature Center or the Meth-Wick Foundation.

