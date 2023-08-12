Nancy Kay West

August 31, 1965 - August 10, 2023

Nancy Kay West, 57, of East Moline, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 10, 2023, with her husband, Jack by her side holding her hand. She was comforted by everyone that reached out to her via text, phone and FB messages. She left this world feeling loved.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Cremation will follow. Memorials may be made to QC Paws.

Nancy was born August 31, 1965, in Sheffield, Illinois, the daughter of Phillip Fox and Mary Ellen (Lee) Fox. She graduated from Bureau Valley High School in 1984, and then received her Criminal Justice Degree. On June 18, 1999, Nancy married the love of her life, Jack West. Nancy was a proud member of the Laborers Local 309 Union for the past 26 years.

A perfect word to describe Nancy is a Giver. She gave endless time to many causes that were dear to her. Her generosity knew no bounds; once you became friends with Nancy you were part of her Inner Circle. Her friends took comfort knowing she would be there at a moment's notice. If you saw Nancy, you knew Jack was nearby. They completed each other. Nancy and Jack have a deep love for their country. Their neighborhood was treated to patriotic displays of all the Armed Services throughout the year. She was patriotic, hard working, loved her cats, and had a strong faith.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Jack; sons: Stormy and Stoney Sutton; sister, Annaluz Camahaln; brothers: Charles Fox and Scott Fox. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and step-father, William Hasche.

