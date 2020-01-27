May 3, 1942-January 25, 2020

MUSCATINE — Nancy L. Keel, 77, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, after a short stay.

Graveside service will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine Community College Foundation, Wartburg College, or Zion Lutheran Church. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

Nancy was born on May 3, 1942, in Muscatine, the daughter of Byron and Lorraine Miller Keel.

Nancy graduated Muscatine High School in 1960, Wartburg College in 1964, and the Denver University in 1968. She taught speech and drama at Muscatine Community College for 40 years before retiring in 2008.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, sang in the church choir, and was a member of Harper's Delight. Nancy enjoyed photography, gardening, and nature.

Those left to honor her memory include her sister, Jane Keel of Charles City; and her cousins, Mary Ann Zogg, Beth Anne Zogg, and Mark Zogg.

She was preceded in death by her parents.