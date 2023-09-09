Nancy Lee Pratt

July 17, 1937 - September 6, 2023

Nancy Lee Pratt, 86, died Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at home surrounded by her family and her faithful dog Nala.

Visitation will be Monday, September 11, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at the Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service, 210 Holiday Rd, Coralville. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery with a luncheon following at Lensing Funeral Home, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City, Iowa, in the Kirkwood Room.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation www.facf.org.

Nancy was born July 17, 1937, in Bettendorf, Iowa, the daughter of Earl and Loretta (Kimball) Carlson. She graduated from Bettendorf High School. Nancy married John Pratt in Peoria, Illinois. They had two children, John and Jennifer.

Nancy's career was very important to her which she demonstrated through her tireless dedication to her employers and coworkers while keeping a keen sense of humor and enjoying every minute. After high school, Nancy started her career at Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric (now MidAmerican Energy) in 1956, as an executive secretary. She was promoted into the billing department as a rate specialist and soon became a billing subject matter expert for the company. She continued to excel in her role, ultimately concluding her career as Supervisor of Industrial Billing after 37 years of service to the company. After retirement, she returned to MidAmerican as a consultant for another five years. She then worked at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, ACT in Iowa City, as a contingent for over 10 years, and Scholarship America in Coralville.

Over the years Nancy did volunteer work for several charitable organizations including the Mississippi Valley Blood Bank, March of Dimes, American Heart Association, Cancer Society, and the United Way. She was also a past president of the Davenport Chamber of Commerce Women's Division.

Nancy was always active. She walked her dog "Nala" daily and attended Curves. She loved to play bridge, read, and shop. Nancy loved her family and dogs, was exceptionally proud of her kids, and enjoyed the friendship of her neighbors, life-long work friends, and bridge groups.

Nancy is survived by her two children: Jennifer Pratt of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and John (Diana) Pratt of Walker, Minnesota; grandchildren: Brandon (Jennifer) Pratt of North Liberty, and Blake (Kat) Pratt of Walker, Minnesota; great-grandchildren: Leandro, Cristiano, Enzo, and William.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, John.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lensingfuneral.com.