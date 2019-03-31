February 23, 1949-March 29, 2019
HILLSDALE, Ill. - Graveside services for Nancy M. Stohl, 70, of Hillsdale, Ill., will be 9 a.m. Thursday at Dayton Corners Cemetery, Colona, Ill. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, Ill.
Mrs. Stohl died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Aperion Care Center, East Moline.
Nancy Blair was born February 23, 1949, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Helen Zsherney Blair. She married Chris Stohl, October 11, 2009, in Rock Island, Ill.
Survivors include her husband, Chris; children, Melissa (Andy) Engelton, Sterling, Ill., and Rustin Wylan, MA; 3 grandchildren; siblings, Chuck (Naomi) Blair, Des Moines, Iowa, and Sherry Evans, Bluegrass, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kathy Smith; and brother-in-law, Bill Evans.
Memorials may be made to the family.
