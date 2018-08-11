September 16, 1967-August 9, 2018
DAVENPORT – Nathaniel “Nate” Nicholson, 50, of Davenport, well-known local musician, passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Services are 10 a.m. Monday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cremation will take place following services at Trimble Crematory. Memorials may be made to Tammy Nicholson for a fund to be established in Nate's memory.
Nate was born September 16, 1967, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Sterling High School in Somerdale, New Jersey, in 1985. He married Tammy (Soppe) Davis on June 28, 2015, in Davenport.
Aside from family, the three most important things in Nate's life were music, music and music. He loved teaching others to play guitar at Rock Academy in Davenport. He was well-known as the lead guitar player for Phyllis and The Sharks for over 10 years, and for the Funktastic 5 for 15 years.
Nate enjoyed football and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles' fan. This coming season would have been the 30th year of fantasy football with his friends. He and Tammy were strong proponents of the Iowa Donor Network and helped raise awareness whenever they could.
Nate is survived by his beloved wife and soulmate, Tammy, and her children, Slade and Dalton Davis; his mother, Sharon Nicholson of Atco, New Jersey; his sister, Kennita Nicholson of Sewell, New Jersey; his step-father, Saleem “Chopper” Ali of Williamstown, New Jersey; four nephews; one niece; Tammy's parents, Rodger and Connie Soppe of Hornbeak, Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Christy Sanders of Glenarden, Maryland, Melissa (Eric) Fraser of San Antonio, Texas, and Jenny (Dale) Harris of Las Vegas, Nevada; and countless friends and fans.
