October 27, 1971-June 30, 2018
MILAN, Mo. — Nate Wolfe, 46, of Milan, Missouri, husband of Angela Wolfe, passed on Saturday, June 30, 2018, in an all-terrain vehicle accident.
Nate was born on October 27, 1971, in Davenport, to Steven and Karen (Manley) Wolfe of LeClaire. He married Angela (Cooper) Wolfe. She survives him in Milan, Missouri. Also surviving are a son, Jake Wolfe of Unionville, Missouri; a step-son, Darren Logsdon of Chariton, Iowa; four grandchildren, Mason Wolfe, Kelly Logsdon, Kennedi Logsdon and Sydney Logsdon; one brother, Ben Wolfe and wife Jeannie of Fairbank, Iowa; maternal grandmother, Gerry Manley, Davenport; a nephew, Tyler Wolfe; niece, Camryn Wolfe; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Don Manley; paternal grandparents, Roger and Lois Wolfe; aunt, Jo Anne Manley Clark; cousin, Logan Manley; granddaughter, Gracie Lynn Wolfe.
Nate grew up in Davenport, graduating in 1990 from West High School. He started working on the river in 1991 for Blackhawk Fleet. Later started working for American River Transportation Company, where he was working as a towboat captain on the M American Beauty. Nate was a member of the Milan Elks Lodge. He loved to ride Harleys, ATVs and Side by Sides, going camping with his family and friends, and a talented artist. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren. Nate had a big heart and would do anything for anyone.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 6, 2018, at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Milan. A visitation is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the family for an education fund for his grandchildren.
