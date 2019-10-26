December 20, 1935-October 18, 2019
MESA, Ariz. -- Neal Manford Kludy, 83, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019, at his home in Mesa, Arizona, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on December 20, 1935, to Clarence and Clara (Hess) Kludy, and was the last survivor of eleven children. Neal graduated from Rock Island High School in 1953. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served in Korea.
Neal will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Lauraine (Zogg) Kludy, to whom he was married for 59 years. He leaves his children Mark (Julie), Kimberly (Kevin) Sierka, Kevin (Debbie), and Matt (Wendy), as well as five grandchildren—Joshua, Macey, Kara, Rachel, and Emily.
Neal had a great sense of humor and loved sharing stories of his life. He enjoyed watching John Wayne movies, listening to classic country and Hawaiian music, and watching sports. Neal was a devoted Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, and also developed a love for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cardinals, and Phoenix Suns after moving to Arizona in 1988. He enjoyed fishing in Minnesota and traveling, especially to Hawaii, Alaska, and Disneyland. Neal will be greatly missed by all of his family and loved ones.
Neal will be interred on Tuesday, October 29th, at 10:30 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85024.