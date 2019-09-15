March 5, 1931-August 4, 2019
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Neil J. Lehmkuhl of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away August 4, 2019. He was formerly a resident of Sumner, Davenport and Le Claire, Iowa.
Neil was born March 5, 1931, on a farm in Fayette County, Iowa. Like most farm boys of his time, he started farm work at an early age. This included driving a team of horses pulling farm implements.
Neil started working in grocery stores on his 14th birthday. After service in the Army (1952-1954), he graduated from Upper Iowa College in Fayette, Iowa. He then worked in the automobile business in Sumner, followed by a long career managing automotive supply stores.
Neil served on the Sumner City Council, and as the Treasurer of Faith United Church of Christ in Davenport. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and with his family enjoyed many fishing vacations in northern Minnesota.
He married Ruth E. Weidler on June 25, 1955, in Fredericksburg, Iowa.
Preceding him in death were his son, Jon, in 1987, and his parents, Alfred and Luise Lehmkuhl.
Surviving him are his wife, son Lee (Pam) Lehmkuhl, granddaughters Anjie (Donovan) Roberson and Liza (Brady) Walters, and great-grandchildren Alex, Dylan and William Mote and Colton, Elsie, Adam and Gloria Walters.
A memorial service will be held at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 20 East Saint Vrain Street, Colorado Springs, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 28. A graveside service is being planned for Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg, Iowa, with a reception following.
Memorial gifts may be made to First Congregational UCC, 20 E. Saint Vrain St., Colorado Springs CO 80903. Cards may be sent to Ruth Lehmkuhl, 5896 Walsh Point, Apt 107, Colorado Springs CO 80919.