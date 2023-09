Nelda Elfrieda Cassidy

June 17, 1924 - September 5, 2023

Nelda Elfrieda Cassidy, age 99, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Maysville Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Nelda was born in Walcott, Iowa, on June 17, 1924, the daughter of Henry J. and Elfrieda (Denker) Stender. Nelda graduated from Davenport High School in 1942. She married Joseph Cassidy in 1959. Dr. Cassidy passed away in 1980.

Nelda worked for the Davenport Area Schools Superintendents Office. She retired in 1992, after 43 years of dedicated service. Nelda was the Regent for the Lady of Lourdes Circle in Davenport. She was the State Regent for the Daughters of Isabella, and a member of the Catholic Women's League and St. Andrews Church in Blue Grass. Nelda loved singing, reading and playing the piano. She sang with the Sweet Adeline's for many years, and the Golden Tones Chorus from CASI, the center for aging.

Nelda will be missed by her niece, Sonya Smith; nephews: Douglas (Diane) Stender, Michael (Debbie) Stender, Loren (Kitty) Stender and Greg (Robyn) Stender; 11 great nieces and nephews: Tricia Shannon, Dr. Sheldon Stender, Kiana Jo Stender, Kara Stender Weems, Kelly Vanstory, Candace Everts, Christian Stender, Cary Stender, Craig Stender, Stewart Stender and Danielle Wright. Special friends left to remember Nelda include: Terry, Lori, Zach, Amanda and Scarlett Ralfs; and her beloved cat, Snooty Poot.

Nelda was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Norman (Dorothy) Stender and Stanley (Wanda) Stender; and nephews: Steven Stender and Dr. Joseph Stender.