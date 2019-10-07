August 21, 1924-October 6, 2019
WEST LIBERTY — Nell E. Garner Conklin, 95, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the North Prairie Cemetery, West Liberty. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to West Liberty Senior Meal Site.
You have free articles remaining.
Nell was born August 21, 1924, in Parkston, South Dakota, the daughter of Curtis C. and Louisa (Uhrich) Ware. She was a graduate of Parkston High School and attended two years of college. She was united in marriage to John Garner, following his death she later married Roy Conklin.
Nell had owned and operated Twin Gables in West Liberty beginning in 1969, she later became a Registered Nurse working at Mercer County Hospital in Aledo, Illinois, Lutheran Homes in Muscatine and the Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Rebekah Lodge and an active member in the West Liberty Senior Meal Site. Nell had been a member of the Christian Church in Keithsburg, Ill. and Grandview Open Bible Church.
She is survived by son: David Garner and his significant other Lois Current of New Boston, three daughters-in-law: Carol Garner of Bettendorf, Ellen (Ross) Troupe of West Liberty and Barbara Garner of Redding, Calif., and son-in-law: Chuck Rinehart. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands John Garner and Roy Conklin, children: John Garner, Charles Garner, Ron Garner, Jim Garner, Luann Shelton, Dianne Rinehart and Donna Munson, and grandson Larry Garner.