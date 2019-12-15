February 5, 1929-December 11, 2019

DAVENPORT -- Nellie B. James, 90, of Davenport, Iowa, took flight with the angels on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in National Cemetery, Rock Island. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the Runge Mortuary by 10:15 a.m. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or King's Harvest Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Nellie was born a daughter of Raymond and Beatrice (Matthews) Risse on February 5, 1929, in Davenport, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Donald James. He passed away December 20, 1973. She retired from Republic Electric after many years of service.

Nellie cherished her family dearly and loved spending time with them. She loved the lord and was a faithful member of her church. She also enjoyed square dancing.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, David James of Davenport, Iowa, and daughter, Marilyn (Robert) Osborne of Davenport, Iowa; grandchildren, Jason Bruns (Bambi) of Durant, Iowa, Christopher (Alicia) Bruns of Davenport, Iowa, Tim James of San Diego, Calif., and Sam Oaks of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and seven great-grandchildren.