Nellie M. Hollars

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Memorials in Nellie's name may be made to Operation Christmas Child.

Nellie was born on September 14, 1950, to Will and Ruthie Lee (Williams) Lewis in Blytheville, Ark. She earned her LPN from Marycrest College and was a nurse for a few years. Following her nursing career, Nellie became the Pastor for Living Waters Gospel Temple, until her passing. She was united in marriage to Danny Hollars on January 10, 2004. Jesus, her family, and her community were the three most important things in Nellie's life; if Nellie knew of someone in need, she was right there lending a helping hand or a prayer. Nellie loved to sing to the Lord and deeply loved her grandchildren.