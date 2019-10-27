July 2, 1923-October 24, 2019
DAVENPORT - Noble E. Denison, 96, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Bettendorf Health Care Center.
A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, in the Davenport Memorial Park Mausoleum. Per Noble's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials can be made in Noble's name to the Bettendorf Health Care Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Noble was born on July 2, 1923, to Robert and Ella (Shondell) Denison in Fairfield, Iowa. On October 14, 1941, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Lewis. They went on to enjoy 77 years of marriage. Prior to her passing in 2018, they enjoyed traveling, fishing, and their children. Noble was a World War II Veteran who proudly served our country. He retired from Caterpillar in 1985 where he worked as a machinist.
Those left to cherish his memory are children: James (Patricia) Denison of Sarasota, Fla., Maryella (Donald) Wallace of Davenport, Iowa, and Robert (Patti Smith) Denison of Paris, Tenn.; ten grandchildren; twenty-four great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy Denison; and three brothers.