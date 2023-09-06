Noel C. Hunt

May 4, 1930 - Sept. 4, 2023

Noel C. Hunt, 93, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023 at his home. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine. Funeral Services will follow visitation at 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial has been established for the Muscatine Humane Society in Noel's name. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.sandhfuneralservices.com.

Noel Creston Hunt was born on May 4, 1930 in Downing, Missouri, the son of Clair N. and Vada (Byrn) Hunt. On October 9, 1953, Noel was united in marriage to Beverly Ruth Buntenbach in Muscatine, Iowa. Noel worked several years and retired from Grain Processing Corporation. He enjoyed fishing, camping and paint by numbers.

He will be dearly missed by his sons, Rick (Jody) Hunt of Muscatine, Dennis (Brigid) Hunt, of Wilton and Jeffery (Sue) Hunt of Muscatine; grandchildren: Betsy (Zach), Benton (Michal), Ashley (Scotty), Tori (Carl), Josh (Kendra) Kyle, Amy (Travis), Darcie (Nick), KC (Belinda), Bobby and Jacob (Mckenna); many great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and siblings, Patsy Finley and Zelpha Hansford of Grandview.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly Ruth on June 25, 2022; sisters, Maxine and Wanda; brother, Craton and two brothers in infancy.