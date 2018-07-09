August 19, 1927 - July 7, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - Sister Norberta Vandersnick, O.S.B., 90, of St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island, passed away on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Chapel of St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Monastery, where a Christian wake service will be held at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island.
Norberta Vandersnick was born on August 19, 1927, in Atkinson, Ill., the daughter of Amandus and Emma Eeckhout Vandersnick. She attended Bass County Grade School; graduated from St. Mary's Academy, Nauvoo, Ill.; and attended St. Ambrose College, Davenport, Iowa.
Sister Norberta Vandersnick entered the Benedictine community on September 8, 1945, and made her final profession as a Benedictine sister on August 16, 1950.
Sister Norberta's chief areas of ministry have been food service management, education, and caring for the sick. She worked as an assistant on the Health Care Floor at the Monastery in Nauvoo, Ill. soon after entering. In the field of education Sister served at St. Boniface, Peoria, Ill.; St. Roch's, LaSalle, Ill.; St. Benedict's, Ladd, Ill.; St. Thomas More, Munster, Ind. For thirty years, she worked and managed the food service at St. Mary Monastery and St. Mary's Academy, Nauvoo, Ill. After retiring from this position she served Holy Trinity Parish, Bloomington, Ill., as supervisor of the House of Prayer, Eucharistic Minister and in other parish works.
Sister is survived by her Benedictine sister; and many nieces; a nephew; and cousins. Sister was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
