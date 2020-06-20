× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 22, 1944-June 19, 2020

CLINTON -- Norlene K. Tholen, 75, of Clinton, passed away, Friday, June 19, 2020, at Park Vista – East Moline.

Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. The family requests that you dress causal for the services. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to the service time at the funeral home. Private graveside services will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

Norlene K. Dierksen was born on November 22, 1944, in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Norman and Helen (Hook) Dierksen. She was a 1963 graduate of Clinton High School. She married Theodore “Ted” Tholen on July 2, 1998, in Clinton; he died July 13, 2015.

Norlene was employed at RockTen for 32 years. She enjoyed the “occasional” Busch Light.

Norlene is survived by sons: Ted (Pat) Tholen, III of Clinton; Curt Tholen of Clinton; Tom (Barb) Tholen of Clinton; Craig Tholen of Clinton and Shawn (Jo Leebold) Tholen of East Moline, Ill.; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, and two brothers.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.