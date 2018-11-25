February 13, 1939-November 23, 2018
WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa - Norma Elliott, 79, of West Burlington, died at 6:15 p.m. Friday, November 23, 2018, at the Great River Klein Center in West Burlington.
Born February 13, 1939, in Biggers, Ark., she was the daughter of Leo C. and Elva Barker Legate. On June 2, 1957, she married Larry E. Elliott in Edgington, Ill. He passed on March 18, 2010.
Norma was a co-owner of Larry's Napa Auto Parts with her husband. She later worked as a home health aide for Home Caring Services.
She was of Methodist faith and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She loved to square dance, travel, read and crochet. She also enjoyed cooking for the holidays and spending time with her family, particularly playing cards and board games.
Survivors include son, Craig Eugene (Carol) Elliott of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Terri Elliott of West Burlington; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Cecil Legate of Thailand; sister-in-law, Rita Elliott of Moline, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Marla Moyers, one granddaughter, Elizabeth Moyers, and two brothers, Marshall and Melvin Legate.
Visitation will be from noon until 7 p.m. with the family to receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, November 29, 2018, at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home.
The funeral service for Mrs. Elliott will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 30, 2018, at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home with Reverend David Bracht-Wagner officiating. Burial will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will be held in the community room at Grace United Methodist Church following the burial.
A memorial has been established for Grace United Methodist Church.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Norma's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.