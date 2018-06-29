Norma Sheldon

December 14, 1927-June 27, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Norma Mae Sheldon, 90, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away and was reunited with her loving husband, Lyle, on Wednesday morning, June 27, 2018, in DeWitt.
Norma was born December 14, 1927, the daughter of George and Viola (Timm) Reiling in Toronto, Iowa. She was one of 12 children born to the couple. Coming from that size of a family and being the second-oldest sibling, Norma learned to share and give at an early age.
Norma married her "true love," Lyle Sheldon on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1951. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2015, after having the good fortune of sharing 64 years of marriage. They were blessed with three daughters. She worked at Scott Drug store for 37 years and enjoyed reminiscing of all the good stories while working there. However, her main work role in life was being a loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister. There was nothing more important to her than her family, and she cherished every moment spent with them! Her cooking and baking was loved by all, and Norma was quick to offer something to eat. She enjoyed the simple things in life, going for a doughnut or ice cream, playing board games with the grandchildren, decorating for each holiday or just getting in the car and going for a ride.
Throughout her life, she remained determined, sensitive and kind. She thought of and treated everyone as if they were part of her family, and loved everyone she encountered. Norma will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her and will always be remembered for her favorite saying, "Bless their little hearts."
Those left to honor her memory are her children and spouses, Janine (Steve) McClimon of DeWitt, Gayla (Dennis) Eads of Park View, Annette Lahey and Mike Lahey of DeWitt; grandchildren, DorRae (Mike) Venable of DeWitt, Ryan (Sarah) McClimon of Bettendorf and Heather (Jeff) Jergens of Clive, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Alex Venable, Maria Venable, Dean McClimon and Jameson Jergens; brothers, Larry (Leah Rae) Reiling, Rollie (Verlee) Reiling; sisters, Elaine (Curtis) McCormick and Gloria (Alan) Kagemann; sisters-in-law, Joanne Reiling, Mari Reiling, Pat Reiling, Mickey Sheldon; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eddie and Eleanor Sheldon; numerous nieces and nephews; and a cherished caregiver, Thomasina Neal.
In addition to her husband, Norma was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Fern, Phyllis, Karen, Kenny, Virtus, Wayne and Laverne, with whom she now walks in heaven.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 2 until 5 p.m. Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 2, 2018, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. The procession to the Rock Island National Cemetery will be immediately following the service, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Lyle.
