Norman Brown

November 22, 1929-June 29, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - Norman R. Brown, 89, of Rock Island, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Friday, June 29, 2018.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, where visitation will be from 9 – 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be presented. Memorials may be made in care of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island.
Norman was born in Rock Island on November 22, 1929, a son of Oscar and Elsie Steen Brown. He married Alice Reilly on September 8, 1951, in Rock Island.
Norman was a U.S. Army veteran. In the 50's, he worked at Buddy-L in East Moline before working for his father as a tool and die maker at Industrial Machine and Stamping, Moline. Upon his father's death, Norman took over the business until he retired in 1991. Norman was a member of Blackhawk Hiking Club and the Tuesday Group. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Alice.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Alice Brown, Rock Island; Children, Steven Brown and his wife, Carol Lughart, Moline, Sherry Hammen and her husband, Mark, Littleton, Colo., and Carolyn Hamer, Davenport; grandchildren, Nathan Graves, Keith Graves, Ryan Hamer, Daniel Hammen and Grace Hammen; and great-grandchildren, Layla Graves, Braxton Reyna and John Hammen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Katrana.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com