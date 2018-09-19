Try 1 month for 99¢
Norman Ford
Buy Now

2018-09-18 (1)

September 16, 2018

TIPTON — Norman "Bud" Ford, 81, of Tipton, Iowa, died suddenly of an apparent heart attack on Sunday evening, September 16, in his home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, with Rev. Ronald Lashmit and Phil Petersen officiating. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Derick Crock, Josh Christ, Dave Helmold, Art Pronk, Dennis Ford and Dean Ford. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 21, from 3-7 p.m. at Fry's. Should friends so desire, a memorial fund has been established in his memory to the Tipton School Fine Arts Council. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Norman Ford
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.