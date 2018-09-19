Norman Ford

September 16, 2018
TIPTON — Norman "Bud" Ford, 81, of Tipton, Iowa, died suddenly of an apparent heart attack on Sunday evening, September 16, in his home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, with Rev. Ronald Lashmit and Phil Petersen officiating. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Derick Crock, Josh Christ, Dave Helmold, Art Pronk, Dennis Ford and Dean Ford. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 21, from 3-7 p.m. at Fry's. Should friends so desire, a memorial fund has been established in his memory to the Tipton School Fine Arts Council. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.