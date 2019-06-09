October 28, 1930-June 3, 2019
DAVENPORT - Norman H. Nelson entered eternal peace on June 3, 2019, in Davenport, Iowa. In accordance with his wishes cremation rites have been accorded.
He was born and raised in Chicago. He enlisted in the Navy right after high school and served 4 years in the Korean War. Norman married Beverly Dowler in 1953. He spent 15 years in the gasoline and auto repair business.
In 1968, Norman went to work for U.S. Steel Corp. and was transferred to Bettendorf, Iowa, where they lived until he was transferred to St. Louis, Mo., retiring in 1987 and then moving to New Bern, N.C.
Norman was an avid golfer, boater and fisherman. He acquired a U.S. Coast Guard Captain's license and delivered yachts for 10 years up and down the Eastern Coast. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, River Bend Country Club, River Bend Boat & Fishing Club, The Elks, and one of the 8 founders of The New Bern Yacht Club.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 66 years, sister, Carolyn Lowery of Illinois, son, Bruce (Shari) Nelson of Bettendorf, grandsons, Benjamin (Candi) of Moline, Ill., Nathan of Bettendorf, and Perry of LaCenter, Wash., and 4 great-grandchildren: Kayley, Caysen, Amilya & Aubrey.
Norman was predeceased by his parents, and his son, Gregg Nelson.
Norman was a kind and honorable man. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family at 3035 Oxford Dr., Bettendorf, IA 52722. Any memorials will be donated to the local flood relief in Davenport in Norman's name.
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. A memorial service will be held at a later date.