June 7, 2020

HIRAM, Ga. -- Novella LaChonn Trice, age 51, of Hiram, Ga., passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to the trust fund that has been set up for her beloved children. (cash app $NovellaGreene)

