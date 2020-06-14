Novella LaChonn Trice

Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.