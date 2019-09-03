August 2, 1931-August 30, 2019
BLUE GRASS — A graveside service for JoAnn M. Chapin, 88, of Blue Grass, Iowa, will be held today, Wednesday, September 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel with burial to follow immediately at the cemetery. There is no visitation. All friends are invited to a gathering this afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Gunchie’s to celebrate her life. Mrs. Chapin died on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
JoAnn Marlene Fude was born on August 2, 1931, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Harvey and Mable (Paulsen) Fude. After graduating from Davenport High School she married John S. Chapin in December of 1974. She worked for the former Eagle Signal Company for many years prior to her retirement in.
JoAnn loved gardening, camping, feeding the birds and fishing. She was a member of the Quad Cit Bass Club since 1972. She most especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving members of the family include – her husband: John of Davenport; two daughters: Debra (Charles) Fontana of Tampa, Florida, and Patricia (Joe) Lee of Cedar Falls, Iowa; two sons: Terry Chapin of St. Cloud, Florida, and Alan Chapin of Davenport; one sister: Joyce (Gary) Lichtenwald of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter: Barbara, and a son: Michael.
Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.