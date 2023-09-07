Olin U. Cowser

February 15, 1925 - September 5, 2023

Olin U. Cowser, of Woodhull, Illinois, completed a wonderfully blessed 98 years on earth to enter his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Seminary Village, Galesburg.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at United Church of Woodhull. Visitation will be an hour prior to service at the church. Inurnment will be at Woodhull cemetery with military honors.

Memorials may be made to the Woodhull American Legion or Woodhull Cemetery Association.

Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home is assisting family with services.

Online condolences can be made at petersonwallinknox.com.

Olin was born on February 15, 1925, in Marceline, Missouri, to John and Goldie (Hedricks) Cowser. After graduation, he moved to the Alpha area where he did farm work. In 1944, he enlisted in the Army and joined the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper, where he did numerous jumps. Home on leave, he married Elnora Carlson on December 29 in Keytesville, Missouri. After being married three days, he was deployed to Europe. Among the stories that he would share with family and friends was that he spent his 21st birthday in a foxhole in Belgium.

Upon his return from the war, he joined with Clyde Parker in the heavy equipment excavating business which later became Cowser Construction. He owned and operated his business for over 50 years. Upon stepping down from his bulldozer, he stepped up on his riding mower and took enjoyment mowing every yard between his home and the highway.

Olin enjoyed family gatherings, spending time with his many friends over coffee or playing cards, Elnora's wonderful cooking, hot, sunny days, chocolate pie, and attending athletic events of their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was a member of United Church of Woodhull.

Surviving are his daughter, Barbara (Bill) Callanan of Kennebunk, Maine; three sons: Daniel (Kathleen) Cowser of Loudon, Tennessee, Jim (Vanya) Cowser of Alpha, Larry Cowser of Woodhull; grandchildren: Ali, Ryan, Joshua, Deja, Bree, Kendra, Kassi, and Michael; great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Olin was preceded in death by his dear wife of 77 years, Elnora; his parents; and siblings: Charles, Richard, Lucille, and Lurene.