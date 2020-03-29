May 28, 1937-March 29, 2020

EAST MOLINE -- Opal “Lucille” Erickson, 82, of East Moline, Ill., died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home.

Private graveside services will be held Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Lou was born May 28, 1937, in Geneseo, Ill., the daughter of Delbert and Mildred “Lorene” Griffin Rusk.

She married Bernard Erickson September 5, 1953, in East Moline. He died March 18 2018. She retired from the former Case/IH Plant, East Moline, after 22 years of service.

Lou was a loving wife, mother, grandmother great-grandmother and great- great-grandmother. She adored her grandchildren and all her greats.

Survivors include her son, Larry (Pamela) Erickson, Amelia, Ohio; 3 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Joan Rusk, AR.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Ricky Eugene Erickson; sister, Pat (Richard) Ball; and brother, Larry Rusk.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com