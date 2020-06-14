× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 31, 1931-June 7, 2020

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. -- Orville E. Druehl of Youngtown, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the age of 89.

Orville was born in Davenport, Iowa, where he met the love of his life, Patrice Ray Good. “Orvie” and “Patty” married on December 7, 1949, and last year they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary surrounded by family in Arizona.

Orville served in the Korean War as Corporal in the United States Marine Corps and was awarded a purple heart and gold star in 1953. He was honored as a veteran with the Wisconsin Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in October 2017, which he felt was “an incredible lifetime experience” in Washington, D.C.

Following his return from service in 1954, Orville and Pat settled in Bettendorf, Iowa, and raised three daughters, whom he believed could achieve anything they put their mind to do. He was a 32nd degree Mason, member of the Elks Lodge and VFW, was a committed volunteer with Girl and Boy Scouts of America, the Bettendorf International Folk Festival, and numerous civic organizations. He retired from ALCOA-Davenport Works after working there for 36 years.