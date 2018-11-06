December 27, 1934-November 3, 2018
DAVENPORT — Oscar E. Sundstedt, DC, 83, beloved husband and father, passed from this life to the next Nov. 3, 2018. Oscar was born in Flint, Michigan. He was a music major at Michigan State, where he met the love of his life, Nancy. Together they moved to Davenport, where he studied at Palmer, to become a Grostic Chiropractor.
Oscar was a life member of the Lions Club and played piccolo and flute in the Quad-City Symphony.
He suffered a massive stroke at 57, and despite great odds, remained upbeat and grateful for life. Oscar enjoyed cooking, photography, travel, bicycling, and dogs. His great passions were God, his family, music, the Lions Club, and helping and healing others.
Oscar is proceeded in death by his parents, Oscar and Sadie Sundstedt, and sister, Betty Stanfield. He is survived by wife, Nancy; children, Sonia Sundstedt (Ken Hughes), Signe Hensel (Rob), Stina Jennes (Jeff); grandchildren, Avalon and Evan Woodard, Jake, Luke and Sam Jennes, Leslie and Nate Woodbury, Charlie and Tommy Hensel; and great-grands, Griffin, Hattie, Archie, and Brooks Woodbury.
A celebration of life will be held on Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until service time and again following the service. Memorials may be made to the Davenport Host Lions Club, Quad-City Symphony or to St. Paul Lutheran church.
Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.