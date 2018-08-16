October 5, 1939 - July 4, 2018
DAVENPORT - Osmund Vernon (Junior) Nelson passed away July 4, 2018, in Mission, Texas.
Memorial will be held August 26, 2018, from 3-6 p.m. at the Blue Grass Legion, Blue Grass, Iowa.
Loving Father, Brother, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Brothers and Sisters: Donald (MaDonna) Nelson, Davenport, Iowa, Marlene Nelson Abel, Davenport, Allan ( Mary C.) Nelson, Blue Grass, Iowa, Kenneth Nelson, Des Moines, Iowa, Edward (Mary E.) Nelson, Buffalo, Mo., Alice (LeRoy) Stoltenberg, Davenport, Patricia Plambeck, Davenport, Nancy Powers, Davenport; Children: CHeryl (Randy) Bartlett, Davenport, and Darrel Ray (Briget) Nelson, Davenport. 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Gradnchildren. Many nieces & nephews.
Preceded in Death by: Mother Edith Leland Byerley, Father Vernon Shadrick Nelson, Stepmother Agnes Broderick Nelson, Stepbrother Robert Vance, Brother-in-laws: Johnnie Powers, Clark Plambeck and Marvin Abel.