Otis Bryan England

He was ordained a deacon in the Episcopal church in 1994. He served churches in Davenport, Bettendorf and Clinton, Iowa, and Kansas City, Missouri. He believed that the role of a deacon was to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. His sermons angered some and encouraged and uplifted others. When cancer interfered with his speaking voice and he had to stop preaching he started a blog and posted his sermons there. In his own words, “So, in order to be pissed off by what I said in my sermon you will have to hunt it down and read it, yourself. I'll try not to let you down.” His blog can be found at deaconbryan@blogspot.com