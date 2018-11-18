November 15, 2018
DAVENPORT - Pamela Ann Kososki, 54, of Davenport, died November 15 at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.
Funeral services are 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 20, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery.
Pam was the daughter of Albert & Evelyn Matejcek. She was married to Jerry Kososki, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include daughters, Maria Sheets and Crystal Moore; mother, Evelyn; sisters, Elizabeth Matejcek, Peggy Compton and Cynthia Fisher; brothers, Thomas, Anthony and Timothy; and brother-in-law, Joe Kososki of Rock Island.
