Pamela Hicks

May 20, 1947 - September 7, 2023

Pamela Hicks, 76, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Thursday, September 7, 2023, in her home.

Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with Pastor Neil McReynolds officiating. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family at a funeral luncheon at CityView Celebrations on the lower level of Trimble Pointe following the burial.

The former Pamela Sue Liedtke was born May 20, 1947, in Rock Island, to Darrell and Alice (Betts) Liedtke. She married John Hicks on September 2, 1978, in Rock Island. He died April 24, 1999. She was employed at Genesis Health OBGYN Group as a customer service representative, retiring in 2012. She then worked at Hy-Vee in Bettendorf. She was a member of The City Church in Davenport. She was an active grandma who loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a people person, and enjoyed Canasta, Euchre, dancing to Neil Diamond, and loved her Green Bay Packers.

Pam is survived by two children: Shane Hicks, and Kristi Rathmann, and her husband, James, all of Bettendorf; four cherished grandchildren: Kyler and Karsen Rathmann, Silas Hicks, and Keely Davis; and siblings: David Liedtke, and his wife, Darlene of Jacksonville, Florida, and Barbara Magerkurth, and Patricia Fairman, both of Bettendorf.

She is reunited with her beloved John Hicks in heaven, along side Reggie White in the heavenly frozen tundra of the Green Bay Packers forever. She was preceded in death by her parents; and step-son, Sean "Craig" Hicks.

Pam's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.