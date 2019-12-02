Pamela J. Meyers

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with a recitation of the rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island or to Alleman High School.

Pamela was born on February 27, 1943, in Rock Island, the daughter of William and Lucille (Rumbolt) Tarpy. She married John Meyers on August 17, 1968, in Rock Island. She worked at Cassie's Beauty Salon in Rock Island for 30 years. Pamela was a lifelong resident of Rock Island, attending Sacred Heart Schools and graduating from Alleman High School, where she helped set up the class reunions. She enjoyed making crafts, especially flower arranging and playing cards, especially bridge. Pamela loved spending time with her family and playing with her dog, Cassie. Her house was the neighborhood hangout when her kids were growing up, and the kids always considered her the neighborhood mother.