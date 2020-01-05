July 10, 1956-January 3, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Pamela Jean Yerington, 63, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, in Davenport.

Private services will be held at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Kings Harvest No Kill Animal Shelter. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Pam was born July 10, 1956, in Davenport, the daughter of Charles and Donna (Smith) Yerington. Pam was a graduate of Davenport Central High School. She married Jim Lonergan. The couple later divorced.

Pam worked as a contract specialist at the Rock Island Arsenal for 36 years.

Those left to honor her memory include her brothers, Phil (Dianne Schuerch) Yerington and Paul (Lisa) Yerington, both of Bettendorf; niece and nephews, Brandi Donnelly, Kyle Yerington, Seth Yerington, and Ryan Yerington; and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be made to Pam's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.