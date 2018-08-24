November 1, 1953-August 21, 2018
MUSCATINE — Visitation for Pamela K. Barton, 64, of Muscatine will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday, August 25, 2018, at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main St. Davenport. Cremation rites will follow.
Pamela Kay Pierce was born on November 1, 1953, in Johnson County, Iowa, a daughter of Arnold and Elena B. (Ingle) Pierce.
Pam cherished her family, and was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She enjoyed playing games and watching scary movies with her grandchildren. She did childcare in her home for many years, and enjoyed having kids around, whether they were her own or not.
Survivors include her children, Gerald “Jerry” (Tiffany) Cook, Muscatine, Jacquieline (Travis) Crose, Illinois City, Illinois; grandchildren, Stormie Barton (Wes), Kayla Purdy, Kaitlyn Barton, Cohl White, Katana Cook, Blade Cook, Jenna Crose, and Saber Cook; a great-grandson, Kayden Purdy; siblings, Barbara (Mike) Estes, Davenport, Cindy (Gary) Samberg, Georgia, Ralph (Mickie) Steigleder, Victoria Hawley, all of Davenport; many nieces and nephews; and special friends Donnie and Jane.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jason Cook; her parents; and a sister. Beverly Gegner.
Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Pam's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.