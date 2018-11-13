November 1, 1952-November 10, 2018
DAVENPORT — Pamela K. Schnoor, 66, of Davenport passed away peacefully Saturday, November 10, 2018, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family. Pam passed after a courageous year-long battle with cancer, showing her fighting spirit until the very end.
Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Pam will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 16, 2018, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N. Division St., Davenport. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main St., downtown Davenport. There will be additional visitation Friday in the gathering space at church from 9 until 9:45 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Markus P. Mezinskis Scholarship Fund at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, or Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Pamela Kay Riley was born on November 1, 1952, in Davenport, daughter of John “Jack” and Olga “Ollie” (Peterson) Riley. She was raised in Bettendorf and attended Lourdes Catholic Grade School and graduated from Assumption High School, Class of 1970. Pam then attended the University of Northern Iowa, graduating in 1975 with a double major in physical education and recreation.
Pam was united in marriage to James K. Schnoor on September 3, 1977, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. They have been blessed with 41 years of marriage and memories together.
After college, Pam went to work as the youth and aquatics director at the Scott County Family Y for 15 years. For the past 25 years, she worked alongside her husband at his accounting firm, James K. Schnoor, CPA, in Davenport. Even though Jim's name was on the business, everyone knew who ran it!
Family was Pam's number one priority. She loved being a mother to her two children, Kelly and Patrick. They were her pride and joy. Pam was blessed with two granddaughters, Addison and Lillian. She loved having them spend time with grandma and grandpa at the family cabin on Lake Delhi. Pam loved boating on the lake and hosting family get-togethers at their cabin as well. Pam was happiest when her family was together.
Pam also loved to shop. She enjoyed the art of finding the best bargain and was savvy in all of her purchases, a trait she learned from her mother.
Pam is survived by her loving husband, Jim, Davenport; children, Kelly (Cory) Shook, and Patrick Schnoor; granddaughters, Addison and Lillian Shook, all of Maple Grove, Minnesota; siblings, Pat (Juris) Mezinskis, Cincinnati; Jim (Leslie) Riley, Venice, Florida; John (Roxi) Riley, Missoula, Montana; mother-in-law, Mary L. Schnoor, Davenport; sisters-in-law, Nancy (Reid) O'Dean, Rock Island, and Kathy (Jeff) Ward, Blue Grass; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Kenneth Schnoor; her nephew and godson, Markus Mezinskis; and sister-in-law, Patricia Riley. May they rest in peace.
The Schnoor family would like to thank Dr. Emily Hill and the nurses and staff at the University of Iowa, the Pappajohn Clinical Cancer Center at the University of Iowa, and Genesis Hospice for all of the loving and compassionate care they shared with Pam.
