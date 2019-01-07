September 7, 1947 – January 4, 2019
DAVENPORT — Pamela L. Griebel, 71, a resident of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 4, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.
Pam was born September 7, 1947 in Davenport, the daughter of Harry & Thelma (Freburg) Baner. She was united in marriage to Orville L. “Butch” Griebel on December 8, 1965 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2016.
Pam had been a retail manager with Warehouse Shoes, Two Plus Two and the Cookie Company, all at Northpark Mall. She had enjoyed gardening, watching movies and playing Bingo in earlier years. Most of all, she loved the time with her family and friends.
Those left to honor her memory her daughters, Aricka (Randy) Strayer of Davenport and Amanda (Lee) Seaman of Colona, Illinois; her son, Todd (Christine) Griebel of Coweta, Oklahoma; her grandchildren, Crystal and Cory Strayer, Ethan, Tyler and Katlyn Seaman and Michael, Matthew and Mason Griebel; and her brother, Terrill (Jan) Baner, MD of Moline.
In addition to her husband, Butch, Pam was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Angela.
