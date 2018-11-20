Pamela Moore
Aug. 17, 1947-Nov. 18, 2018
DAVENPORT - Pamela S. “Pam” Moore, 71, a resident of Davenport, died Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Pam was born Aug. 17, 1947 in Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Green) St. Clair. She married Gary Moore. He preceded her in death.
Pam was the editor and distributor of the “Good Ole Days” newspaper. She enjoyed watching Hallmark movies, cooking, and golfing. Pam cherished her time spent with her family.
Those left to honor her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Leigh Gusta of Carterville, Illinois; grandsons, Austin (Callie) O'Brien of Waukee, Iowa, and Aidan Gusta of Carterville, Illinois; sisters, Carol Graham of Arizona and Michelle (Steve) Bawden of St. Louis, Missouri; brother, Bob (Gina) St. Clair of Davenport.
In addition to her husband, Pam was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences may be made to Pam's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com