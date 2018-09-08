October 31, 1951-August 19, 2018
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pamela Rose Gabriel, 66, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, formerly of Muscatine, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 19, 2018 at Rose Arbor Hospice Residence after a short battle with lung cancer. Pam was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, on October 31, 1951, the daughter of the late John and Betty Jane (Patterson) Gabriel. She was raised in Dowling, Michigan, by her maternal grandparents, Joe and Beatrice Patterson and her aunt, Althea Patterson, all who have preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by the father of her children, Dale Clark. Pam was a 1970 graduate of Hastings High School. She went on to start her computer programming career at Community Hospital of Battle Creek and ended her career due to her illness working for Kent Corporation in Muscatine. Pam was a staunch person of routine, which included starting her day on a walk with her precious Yorkshire Terrier, Mia, who she loved like a child, and participating in water aerobics at the Muscatine YMCA with many of her dear friends. She is survived by her children, Patrick (Becky) Clark of Eugene, Oregon, and Megan (Roger) Phelps of Kalamazoo; grandchildren, Kaylin, Timothy and Liam and Haley, Grady and Nolan; sisters, Patricia Jones and Sheila Rebone; brother, Larry (Linda) Maupin; special in-laws, Patti (Steve) Baldry and David Clark; very special friends, Kathy Moench and Char Lewig; and many nieces, nephews and “adopted children."
In accordance with her wishes, cremation will take place and no services are scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to a local humane society. Family and friends may share a condolence message online at www.joldersma-klein.com. Arrangements by: Joldersma & Klein Funeral Home, 917 S. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001, 269-343-2628