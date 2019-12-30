Pamela S. Yakovich

August 7, 1960-December 24, 2019

ROCK ISLAND -- Pamela S. Yakovich, 59, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2019, at Ducky's Lagoon, Andalusia. A more intimate memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2019, at Calvary Church of the Quad Cities, Moline. Memorials may be made to the Calvary Church of the Quad Cities or to the Philippine Orphanage Legacy Home. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting family with arrangements.

Pamela was born on August 7, 1960, in Davenport, the daughter of John and Virginia (Collins) Frankville. She married Dick Yakovich on October 6, 2007, in Moline. Pamela was the former owner/operator of Picalo's in Moline. She enjoyed hiking, biking, cooking, and volunteering.

Pamela is survived by her husband, Dick Yakovich; step-daughters, Tracey (Steve) Gibson-Yakovich, Kacey Yakovich, and Josie (Jeremy Lukavsky) Yakovich; grandchildren, Blake Gibson, Clayton Yakovich, Carter Lukavsky, and Bianca Gibson; siblings, John Frankville, Diana (Bob Rozankovic) Marretta, and Carol Hodgerson; nephew, Wesley; nieces, Shantell, Racheal, Julian and Loran; and aunt, Sherry Frankville.

She was preceded in death by her parents and uncle, Fred Frankville.

Online condolences may be left to Pamela's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

