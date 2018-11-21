April 20, 1949-November 19, 2018
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — There will be a celebration of life for Pamela Sue Martin, 69, of Eldridge, from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport.
Pamela passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018, at Unitypoint Hospital, Bettendorf.
Pamela Sue Burton was born on April 20, 1949, in Escondido, California, the daughter of Warren and Mary (Gregory) Burton. She married Lawrence Evans on July 31, 1966. He preceded her in death on January 15, 1973. She then married Dan C. Martin on April 17, 1976, in Rock Island, Illinois. Pamela worked part-time in customer service at State Farm Insurance, Davenport.
Survivors include her husband, Dan of Eldridge; sons, Mark (Ann) Evans of Blue Grass, Bryan (Leslie) Martin of Louisville, Kentucky, Bruce (Beth) Martin of DeWitt, Illinois; daughter; Brenda Martin of Silvis, Illinois; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Jamie (Rheba) Burton of Claude, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
