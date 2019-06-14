June 11, 2019
BETTENDORF - Funeral services for Pascal J. Booras, 88, of Bettendorf, will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at St George Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 31st Avenue, Rock Island. Visitation will be at the church Monday, from 9 a.m till service time. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the church or to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Pascal died Tuesday, June 11th, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
He was born in 1930, in Scott County Iowa, the son of John and Helen Booras. He married Mary Ann Romme on September 7, 1952, in Moline, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. She preceded him in death on November 5, 2002.
Pascal began his career in food service, as the manager of the former Bishop's Buffet in downtown Davenport. Following that, he worked twenty five years as the Director of Food Service, at the former St. Luke's Hospital, Davenport. He was a longtime member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, and also as an associate board member at Handicapped Development Center. Pascal enjoyed his family immensely, along with cooking, music, art, golf, and traveling.
Survivors include his children: Angela (Terry) Mapes, Stephanie Caddy, Gregory (Lynn) Booras and John (Lisa) Booras; grandchildren: T.J. (Erin) Mapes, Matt (Emily) Mapes, Shawna (Jed) Nicholas, Jennicha (Phillip) House, Summer (Matt) Thompson, Alexa Booras, Jay Booras, and Amanda Booras; and great-grandchildren: Declan, Hunter, Hannah, Jacob, Jack, Will, Lucille, and Kaytlyn, and one great-great grandchild, Raen.
