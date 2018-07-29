Patrice Hammerschmidt

October 13, 1955-July 26, 2018
DAVENPORT - Patrice "Patti" Hammerschmidt, 62, of Davenport, passed away on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Per her wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. There will be no public services. Memorials may be left to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Patti was born October 13, 1955, in Fargo, North Dakota, to Jerome and Leatrice (Sletmoe) Hammerschmidt. She graduated from Central High School in 1973. Patti went on to attend Scott Community College and the University of Iowa. She began working as a shift manager at McDonald's and then retired after working many years at the Kahl Home.
Patti enjoyed music, gardening, and a good cup of coffee. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. Patti had a love of nature and lived where she could see the outdoors from her patio. Patti loved her family and her cat, Snickers. She cherished her times with her nieces, nephews, great niece and great nephew. Patti will be dearly missed by all.
Survivors include her brother, Paul Hammerschmidt; sister, Joni Hammerschmidt McKinley and her husband Doug; nephews, Chris McKinley and Jerome Paulos, nieces, Caitie McKinley and Rachel Telfer; great niece, McKinley Telfer and great nephew, Preston Telfer, along with her cat, Snickers.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Hammerschmidt, and her nephew, Aaron McKinley.
