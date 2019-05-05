April 18, 1934-May 4, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Patricia A. Rodts, 85, East Moline, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Patricia Cecil was born on April 18, 1934, in Brimfield, Ill., the daughter of Andrew and Maxine Cecil. She graduated from Moline High School, Class of 1952. She was an excellent baton twirler and enjoyed marching with the majorettes in the local parades. She married Edward Rodts on June 27, 1953, and they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last year. Pat enjoyed dancing, oil painting, bowling and fishing at the family camp in Port Byron. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Edward; children, Andrea Rodts, Loveland, Colo., Diana (Tom) Hoffmann, East Moline, Ron (Jennifer) Rodts, Indian Hills, Colo., Patricia Allison, Hampton, Jane Bullinger, Fort Collins, Colo., and Bernadette Rodts, East Moline; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Nadine Roseburg, East Bethel, Minn., and Jim Cecil, Sauk Rapids, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nancy DeWinter; son-in-law, Brent Allison; and granddaughter, Katelynn Rodts.
