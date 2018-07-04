January 9, 1936-July 1, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services and a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia A. Rubley, 82, a resident of Davenport will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 7, 2018, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 Main St., downtown Davenport. Private inurnment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery Arsenal Island. The family will greet friends Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. in the church Gathering Space.
Pat died Sunday, July 1, 2018, in the comfort of her home following declining health. She was in the arms of the love of her life, Chuck.
The Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Patricia Ann McWilliams was born January 9, 1936, in Rockford, Illinois, a daughter of Paul Vincent and Carol Alberta (Berg) McWilliams. She was a graduate of the former Davenport High School.
She was united in marriage to Charles Lee Rubley on February 19, 1955, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. They were blessed with over 63 years of marriage.
Mrs. Rubley retired from the Davenport School System after nearly 30 years of service; assisting as a para-educator at Eisenhower Elementary.
She was a member of St. Anthony's Church where she had volunteered in the Share and Care Program and Holiday Basket Delivery.
Pat cherished time with her family and friends. She was an avid reader.
Memorials can be made to the family for a future tribute in Pat's name.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Chuck, and children, Christopher (Lynnette) Rubley, Blue Grass, Cathleen (Jim) Marley, Bettendorf, Karen (Nicholas) Rizzo, Palatine, Illinois, Kurtis (Diane) Rubley, Hiawatha, Iowa, Peggy (Wayne) Shipley, Ankeny, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas (Jo) McWilliams; and a sister, Judy (John) Hastie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James.
