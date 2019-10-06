November 24, 1937-September 21,2019
MINNEAPOLIS - Patricia A Spratt (nee Rehmann), age 81, of Minneapolis, passed away September 21, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents Emil and Genevieve. Survived by siblings JoAnn Griesbach, Mary Rehmann CHM, and Ronald Rehmann; stepchildren Jene Nelson and Lori Schneider, 5 grandchildren, and 12 great- grandchildren; nieces Julie Pribyl, Michelle Tolod, Debi Griesbach and Shari Kurczyn, nephews Matt Rehmann, Stephen and Chris Griesbach, 17 great- nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in Davenport, Iowa. Patricia graduated from Marycrest College in 1963 after being professed in the Congregation of Humility of Mary. She subsequently was an elementary teacher for 14 years. After retiring from her religious community, she resided in Texas for 7 years before moving to Minneapolis in 1977. Special interests included volunteering at The Basilica of St. Mary in several ministries, playing cards/poker, tennis, babysitting nieces and grandchildren, and especially being called Grandma Pat. She enjoyed the thrill rides at Valley Fair, going to casinos, extensive travels throughout the world, especially annual visits to Nassau, Bahamas with her close friends. The Vikings and Twins were her favorites. She had a commitment to social justice issues long before they were in vogue and was a true friend to all.
A special thank you to the nursing staff at St. Therese, Brooklyn Park, longtime friends/caregivers Janet Walther, Ed Albers, Carol Link, and Bob and Marge Long. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Basilica of St. Mary or the St. Therese Foundation.
Mass of Christian burial 12 p.m. Saturday, October 12, with visitation half prior beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Basilica of St. Mary Chapel, 1600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55403. A luncheon will follow in the Calcutta Room.